ABBA tribute band playing at The ACT in Maple Ridge

Abra Cadabra performing on March 29 and 30

The ACT Arts Centre will echo with the sounds of ABBA this week, as the tribute band Abra Cadabra arrives on Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30.

Promoterrs say “All are welcome at this all-ages, family friendly stage extravaganza celebrating the uplifting and timeless music of ABBA.”

The show features a live band, dancers, multi-media and costumes, in an interactive stage show that brings hits such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance, SOS, Waterloo, Does Your Mother Know, Fernando and more.

ABRA Cadabra has been touring the world for more than 20 years bringing the music of ABBA to audiences of all ages and cultures. Past performances include several shows for the Malaysian Royal Family, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, The Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, Universal Studios in Florida (opening for Kool & The Gang), The Esplanade Theatre in Singapore, The Auditorio Luiz Elisondo in Monterrey, Mexico, The PNE, The Commodore Ballroom, and many more.

The shows will be held at 7:30 p.m., and tickets cost $64 for orchestra seats or $59 for balcony, plus fees. The show is 140 minutes, with a 20-minute intermission. Tickets available at theactmapleridge.org

Live musicmaple ridgePitt Meadows

