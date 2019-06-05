(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) (From left) Curtis Pendleton, executive director of the ACT Arts Centre; Kim Dunmore, board secretary and scholarship committee member; Alexander Guraliuk, recipient of the Literary Arts scholarship; Ava Buckley and Logan Walker recipients of the Visual and Media Arts scholarship; Aisha Wewala, recipient of the Theatre scholarship; Sophie Lannon, recipient of the Visual and Media Arts scholarship; Laura Butler, board vice president and scholarship committee member.

ACT rewards five top arts students across SD42

Each scholarship worth $1,500

Five top arts students in the school district have been awarded scholarships worth $1,500 each by the ACT Arts Council Board.

Ava Buckley from Thomas Haney secondary and Sophie Lannon and Logan Walker, from Maple Ridge secondary received visual and media arts Scholarships.

Aisha Wewala from Pitt Meadows secondary received The ACT Arts Council scholarship in theatre, in memory of Amy Wallis, and Alexander Guraliuk from Westview secondary received the literary scholarship.

The career in arts scholarships have been handed out for more than 20 years by the board to graduating high school students to help them to continue their education in their respective artistic disciplines at any accredited post-secondary institution.

Last year, six awards were handed out.

Recipients are selected based on a combination of demonstrated artistic achievement, technical skill and level of presentation, grades relating to the artistic category, personal resume, and planned attendance at a post-secondary institution.

They are awarded by The ACT Arts Centre Scholarship Committee of the board of directors, which meets with all applicants in a competitive process.

“It is such a pleasure to be able to walk alongside these amazing young artists. I am very excited to help support these students in their future artistic endeavors. Bravo,” said Kim Dumore, board secretary and scholarship committee member.

Board president Dawn Flanagan felt that it was wonderful, “to sow seeds into the lives of budding artists.”

She added: “The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Arts Council is excited to help support their pursuit of post-secondary arts education, and we look forward to watching them grow into their careers.”

Scholarship recipient Lannon thanked the ACT for courses that helped her with her portfolio and general skills.

“This vote of confidence has renewed my lifelong commitment to the arts,” she said.

The ACT is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council, a non-profit charitable society that has served the community since 1971.

 

