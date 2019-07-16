Actors all aboard!

Creative Compass and Langley Historical Society hold auditions for CN Station vignettes

Creative Compass (CCS) and the Langley Historical Society have partnered to bring the Fort’s CN Station to life with a series of historical vignettes.

Based on the script Wheels of Time by CN committee member Mark Forsythe – auditions for interested actors will be held at the station on July 23.

CCS president Brigitte Seib said each story will take place in a different time period of the station’s history.

“The first takes place in 1928 and then the next is just after the war in the 1940s and one I think is set in the late sixties,” Seib explained. “He [Forsythe] is going to expand on the script, but we wanted to get a move on with the rehearsal process because you never know what actors might bring to a character and expand through improv.”

Performances will run every Saturday after Labour Day from 12 to 4 p.m., with the final performance running during the Cranberry Festival in October.

The open casting call welcomes all ages from 14 to 80 who have an interest in developing a theatre troupe and raising awareness of cultural heritage.

“Creative Compass hasn’t done anything with theatre yet. We partnered with the historical society and hope to grow this to other historical vignettes in other parts of the village,” Seib added.

CCS formed earlier in 2019 by Seib after her 29-year-old son Myles passed away from brain tumour complications four years ago.”

“The idea had been in our head for a few years about creating a society that will offer mentorship projects in the arts like music, theatre, art, and film. My son passed away four years ago, and he was always one of those smiling guys, and into music,” she explained.

CCS hosted their inaugural open mic night Myles of Smiles in February at Maria’s Gelato and another on Canada Day at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

“It’s been really good,” Sieb said regarding the open mic reactions. “It grew really fast. We started with seven acts and it grew to about double that. We welcome more acoustic acts as opposed to large scale bands.”

Read more: Emerging talent invited to new Fort Langley open mic night

Open mic nights will continue throughout the summer with opportunities at Gasoline Alley on Wednesday, July 24 and the CN Station on Aug 18, both from 3 – 7 p.m. Interested performers can just show up but should pre-register a half hour before the show.

Auditions for the CN Station vignettes run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 23238 Mavis Ave in Fort Langley.

For more information about the station’s history and the upcoming auditions, people can visit www.langleyheritage.ca/cn-station.

