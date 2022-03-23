Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. The Montreal rock band Arcade Fire is set to perform at the Juno Awards in May. It will be the group’s first time back on the Juno stage since its performance at the 2018 awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. The Montreal rock band Arcade Fire is set to perform at the Juno Awards in May. It will be the group’s first time back on the Juno stage since its performance at the 2018 awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arcade Fire to perform at Juno Awards in May

This year marks the first in-person presentation of the awards show since 2019

The Montreal rock band Arcade Fire is set to perform at the Juno Awards in May.

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and CBC say the band will be playing from its upcoming album, “We,” which is set for release on May 6.

It will be the group’s first time back on the Juno stage since its performance at the 2018 awards.

This year will also mark the first in-person presentation of the awards show since 2019.

The event is set to take place at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 15 and will be broadcast across Canada and online by CBC.

Arcade Fire, co-founded by frontman Win Butler two decades ago, has received multiple awards for its albums, including the 2011 Grammy for album of the year.

On the weekend, Butler’s brother and bandmate Will Butler announced he left Arcade Fire at the end of last year, saying both he and the group have changed over time.

But he stressed the other members are still his “friends and family.”

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘It feels very natural’: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler gets Canadian citizenship

Music

Previous story
B.C. singer passes audition, gets ‘American Idol’ golden ticket

Just Posted

Visitors to the Pitt Meadows library shared what they love about the local branch, everything from the space and its amenities to the staff. (Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Visitors share love for their library

Volunteers filled sand bags for flood protection in Maple Ridge Park last year. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge receives $25K for evacuation route development

Children learned about owls at the KEEPS open house. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Open house guests see first chums of season in Maple Ridge hatchery pond

In the blue division the Burrards, center, faced the Langley Thunder. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Burrards take gold and bronze in U11 field lacrosse provincials in Maple Ridge