Art Yeah Music Festival returns to Maple Ridge park

Local artists will be gathering in Maple Ridge Friday evening for the third annual Art Yeah! Music Festival.

The free event will feature live music and artists painting on stage at Memorial Peace Park from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“The whole point of this is to support our local artists,” said Chris Horne, president of the Variété D’Arts Society, the group organizing the festival.

“On the main stage you’ve got bands playing and then there’s going to be painters painting at the same time on the bandstand,” said Horne. “Quite often, they get inspired by the music and what they’re seeing on the bandstand.”

The festival will feature six bands and six singer-songwriters starting with local artist Earl Jenkins.

“So basically it alternates between a 15-minute set from our singer-songwriters to the 45-minute set from our bands,” said Horne.

Other artists include Lisa Dunn and the Blues Women, Patsy Thompson Band, Fred Hill’s Allstar Blues and Roots Jam Band and Rebecca Sichon Trio.

“They’ve been getting quite a bit of attention lately,” said Horne, about the Rebecca Sichon Trio.

Event organizers will provide some seating at the event, but visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

“It’s a nice environment, it’s a good reason to go outside and just hangout with your neighbours, come say hi and support your local artists,” said Horne.



