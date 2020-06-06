Langley Advance Times file photo

B.C. government invests $7.5 million through Creative BC to help struggling musicians

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, led industry consultations on supports during the pandemic

To help people in B.C.’s music industry continue to create and operate during the pandemic, the B.C. government is investing $7.5 million through Creative BC and Amplify BC.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the important role that music plays in culture and well-being has only been highlighted during this pandemic.

“Our government is stepping up to support people in the industry to continue creating music and bringing it to our homes,” Beare added.

The suite of programs will focus on relief, recovery and renewal for B.C. artists, live music presenters and music companies in four areas:

1. Industry initiatives: supporting the development of B.C.’s music industry, including up-and-coming talent, training, business development, export and research

2. Career development: focusing on emerging and established artists

3. Live music: providing support for B.C.-based live music events and the businesses that run them

4. Music company development: focusing on innovation and supporting the sustainability of B.C.’s music companies.

In April and May 2020, Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, led industry consultations on needed supports during the pandemic.

The government and Creative BC made changes to the live music and music company development programs based on this feedback.

“I want to thank all of the business owners, organizations and artists that I’ve worked with over the past few weeks for their insight and passion,” D’Eith said. “Their creativity helped us collaborate on solutions. I’m confident that the measures we’re announcing today will help the sector move towards recovery.”

The B.C. government established the organization Amplify BC in 2018 after consultations with the music industry to help better serve and connect with artists.

Creative BC also has established partnerships with Music BC and the First Peoples’ Cultural Council to design and deliver targeted funding through their respective activities.

This is the third year in a row the B.C. government has invested in Amplify BC.

Including this year’s funding, the B.C. government has invested a total of $22.5 million through Amplify BC.

This year’s investment is from existing 2019-2020 funds.

To date, through Creative BC the program has helped 66 music companies expand and diversify their activities, 352 artists with career development projects, 374 recipients via Music BC, 20 Indigenous artists and industry professionals through the First Peoples’ Cultural Council, 141 live music events, festivals and concert presenters expand performances throughout the province; and 64 industry-building events and initiatives.

More information is available at Creativebc.com.

