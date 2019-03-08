Nashville’s Jake Durkin performed Jesse Roper’s song “Anytime of Night” on the March 6 airing of American Idol. (Keri Coles/News staff)

B.C. song serenades Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry on American Idol

Vancouver Island singer-songwriter Jesse Roper calls the experience ‘pretty surreal’

Victoria-area musician Jesse Roper is “stoked” after hearing one of his songs was sung on American Idol this week and earned its performer a ticket to Hollywood.

Jake Durkin, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee, played two songs – Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” and “Anytime of Night” by Roper.

The performance won over judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and had Perry “head over heels.”

The performance, which aired Wednesday, was part of the audition process for the 17th season of American Idol.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LISTEN: Khalid is coming to Surrey with new ‘Free Spirit’ songs

Just Posted

Securities Commission has sanctioned a Pitt Meadows man

Violated cease-trade order, obtained $170,000 in investments

Pitt Meadows planning evacuation route

Flooding among emergency scenarios to be considered

Breathing room for Maple Ridge home buyers

Condo prices down four per cent over last year

Innovation: Empowered to understand health care choices

City of Maple Ridge Innovation in Emerging Cities forum April 2

Letter: We should thank B.C. Hydro crews

‘Crews are out there in the worst of weather.’

Aboriginal students Ignite at Westview

Connecting with culture and community in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

‘That’s startling’: Horgan reacts to claims of homeless patients being sent to Chilliwack

Health minister says he will look into situation after mayor writes biting letter to Fraser Health

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

VIDEO: Officers rally as violence in B.C. jails hit all-time high

Inmate-to-officer ratio is ‘now as high as 72:1’: BCGEU

First Canadian airline to be founded by an Indigenous woman takes off

Iskwew Air CEO Teara Fraser also announces youth program on International Women’s Day

Firefighters pull man from icy river in Kamloops

It’s believed the man fell into the river while trying to rescue his dog

Prince George school evacuated after threats made: RCMP

The threats were not made at any particular person, police said, but rather towards the school

Most Read