‘Back to the Future’ movie/concert for VSO in ‘return to full audiences’ at Orpheum Theatre

A scene from the 1985 movie “Back to The Future,” which stars Burnaby-raised Michael J. Fox (left) and Christopher Lloyd.

Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) has announced a return to full audiences and “a unique set of four concerts” to open its 2021-22 concert season.

A “We’re Back!” gala performance Sept. 18 at the Orpheum Theatre will be followed by “Back to the Future” concerts featuring the mid-’80s movie, with two screenings Sept. 24-25.

“Enjoy it live-in-concert with the VSO playing composer Alan Silvestri’s thrilling score while the film plays on the big screen above,” VSO handlers say in an advisory for events Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and a matinee Saturday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.

An added bonus: close to 20 minutes of brand new music by award-winning composer Silvestri, written especially for such live-orchestra presentations.

Later, on Oct. 3, children’s entertainer Fred Penner will join the VSO to welcome families back to the Orpheum Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 at 11:30 a.m.

The “We’re Back!” concert will feature Maestro Otto Tausk and the full for “an emotional journey of return to the historic Orpheum Theatre.

“With celebration, meditation, an eye to the future, and nod to our past, we open a season like no other with this very special gala performance. Featuring Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture, excerpts from Massenet and Berlioz, compelling new Canadian voices Dinuk Wijeratne and Barbara Croall, and closing with Tchaikovsky’s powerful 5th Symphony. Do not miss this once-in-a-lifetime season-opening gala performance.”

Said VSO President and CEO Angela Elster: “B.C.’s incredible progress on vaccination and reopening plans give us great hope and confidence that we will hit Phase 4 on September 7, permitting full audiences.

“We are working closely with our partners at Vancouver Civic Theatres and following guidance of the Provincial Health Officer to reopen in a safe yet ambitious manner. The return to full audiences is critical for the success of our orchestra and the performing arts. We thoroughly encourage people to do their part, get the second shot, and be ready to confidently and safely join us this fall for an incredible reopening celebration.”

To support no-touch ticketing, the VSO has launched a new mobile ticket app, available in Apple and Android stores for free download (search Vancouver Symphony).

For more VSO details, visit vancouversymphony.ca, or call 604-876-3434.



