Fredi Rahn, Houses, wood-fired ceramic, 2019. (Contributed)

Barns of Maple Ridge featured in new exhibit

From Barn To Table runs from Feb. 15 to Apr. 4

An exhibit evoking the agrarian history of southern British Columbia is opening at the Maple Ridge Art Gallery.

From Barn To Table will feature the barn paintings of Maple Ridge artist Kristin Krimmel.

Krimmel’s first exhibit featuring barn paintings took place in 2018 at a gallery in Fort Langley.

At the time, she said that when she first moved to Maple Ridge she immediately fell in love with the local landscape.

“I was especially attracted to the barns along this route and eventually took every opportunity to photograph them, even going into the side roads, not having the slightest idea what I would do with these images,” said the artist at the time.

READ MORE: Fascination with farmland motivates new art exhibition in Fort Langley

Krimmel’s work will be complimented by ceramic artists Fredi Rahn and Sarah Pike.

RELATED: Man and machines inspire Maple Ridge artist

From Barn To Table runs from Feb. 15 to Apr. 4 at the Maple Ridge Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place.

There will be a public reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 15 with an artist talk by Krimmel.

On Feb. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. Krimmel will be offering a talk and tour on the inspiration for her paintings in the exhibition. Guest speaker will be heritage consultant and author Donald Luxton.

Then from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mar. 7 Luxton will be on hand for a discussion of the agricultural origins of the region, the development of early farming settlements and the surviving historical legacy that recalls our agricultural roots.

 

Sarah Pike, Yellow Tea Pot, ceramic, 2019. (Contributed)

