Beethoven’s birthday being celebrated at The ACT in Maple Ridge

Celebrate Ludwig van Beethoven’s 251st birthday at the ACT.

On Nov. 14, the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge is featuring David Gillham on violin, Bo Peng on cello, and Chiharu Iinuma on piano to celebrate the music of not only Beethoven, but also the music of Russian composer Dimitri Shostakovich.

University of British Columbia professor David Gillham has an extensive solo and chamber music career. According to his biography on the university’s website, he has performed throughout Asia, Europe, the Americas, and South Africa.

Gillham is a member of the Vetta Chamber Players, the Archytas Ensemble and the Ridge Piano Trio. He has also collaborated with musical personalities like Regis Pasquier, Violaine Melancon, Johannes Moser, Noah Bendix-Balgley, James Dunham, Atar Arad, Anton Nel, Jose Franch Ballester, Jane Coop and Robert Silverman.

Bo Peng is a sessional lecturer at UBC and holds a Bachelor of Music in cello performance from the University of North Texas, a Master of Music from the Eastman School of Music, as well as a Performer’s Diploma from the Indiana University where he studied with distinguished cellist Janos Starker.

Peng is a two-time winner of the Music Teacher National Association Competitions, Strings Division, he also won third prize in the International Chamber Music Competition held by the Czech Radio called Spring of Prague.

Japanese pianist Chiharu Iinuma is a founding member of the Ridge Trio, the Chamber Ensemble Bloomington and the Duo Gillham-Iinuma, for many years she was the studio pianist for Joseph Gingold, Janos Starker, Franco Gulli, Neli Shkolnikova, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, Miriam Fried, Yuval Yaron, James Campbell and IU String Academy at Indiana University’s Jacobs School.

During their lives, both composers’ works represent the struggle of the individual against external forces – of time, oppression, war and fate. The concert finishes with the sublime lullaby of the Andante from Franz Schubert’s PianoTrio in B flat major.

Beethoven 251 takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tickets are $29.50.

For more information go to theactmapleridge.org.