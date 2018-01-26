A mechanical model of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man, is featured in the “The Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” at Science World in Vancouver until April 22. (submitted photo)

VIDEO: Believe it or not, Ripley’s exhibit brings oddities to Science World until April

Touring show opened Thursday at Vancouver facility

VANCOUVER — Shrunken heads, a Rolls Royce made of a million matchsticks, a “Bug Bistro” and trippy art depicting famous people are some of the attractions at a new exhibit at Science World.

The touring show, called “The Science of Ripley’s Believe it or Not,” opened Thursday (Jan. 25) and continues at the Vancouver facility until April 22.

A second-floor gallery at Science World is filled with examples of the American collector’s oddities, anomalies and fantastic feats, in an exhibition presented by Save-On-Foods.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

A “Radio Replay” section allows visitors to listen to Ripley’s popular radio show of the 1930s and ’40s.

Some amazingly small sculptures are featured, along with a life-size replica of a giant Titanoboa snake and a mechanical model of Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man.

The highly interactive exhibit also showcases real shrunken heads, the jaw of a giant megalodon shark, body-modification science and old cartoons from the Ripley collection.

For more details about the exhibit, visit scienceworld.ca/ripleys.

Shown below are more exhibits featured in the touring show (submitted photos)


