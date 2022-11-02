‘Beyond King Tut’ opens Friday in Vancouver with digital projections in 9 galleries

A view of the “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Expericne” exhibit, which opens Friday (Nov. 4) at Vancouver Convention Centre East. (Submitted photo)

Another “immersive experience,” this one focused on King Tut, opens in Vancouver on Friday (Nov. 4).

The “Beyond King Tut” exhibit, developed in partnership with National Geographic Society, showcases the golden mysteries of ancient Egypt in nine galleries set up at Vancouver Convention Centre East.

The touring show celebrates the 100th anniversary of when King Tutankhamun’s intact tomb was opened after nearly 3,000 years of darkness.

Digital projections light up the galleries, which include a few replicas of the 5,400 items found in Tut’s tomb, including his modest throne and an Egyptian sailing vessel, the sail of which provides a screen for projections.

No actual treasures are showcased at “Beyond King Tut,” produced by Paquin Entertainment Group. The company’s exhibition portfolio includes “Beyond Van Gogh” and “Beyond Monet,” touring the world.

For the limited “Tut” run in Vancouver, tickets are timed and dated. Prices start at $31.99 for adults and $23.99 for children aged 5 to 15, plus fees. Package rates for families, seniors (on Tuesdays) and groups are available, as well as VIP Tickets, which include a “flex” ticket, merchandise and entry to a “Tutankhamun: Enter the Tomb” VR companion experience, voiced by actor Hugh Bonneville.

Event details are found on the website beyondkingtut.com.

Since 2021, several “immersive” art exhibitions have played at venues around Metro Vancouver, including “Imagine Van Gogh” at Vancouver Convention Centre and “Stargazer – An Immersive Universe” at Tsawwassen Mills, which also hosted “The Da Vinci Experience” last year.

