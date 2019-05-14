“Game of Thrones” creators and actor Emilia Clarke are responding to mounting social media backlash after the HBO show’s latest episode aired over the weekend. (The Canadian Press)

‘Big Bang’ tops ‘Thrones’ in ratings race of fading shows

It was the second week in a row atop the ratings for the sitcom, whose 12-season run ends May 16

“The Big Bang Theory” edged out “Game of Thrones” as the two beloved TV behemoths again topped the ratings as they approach their finales.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” drew 12.6 million live viewers last week, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had 12.5 million.

It was the second week in a row atop the ratings for the sitcom, whose 12-season run ends May 16.

But with HBO available in far fewer homes, the week was still a win for “Game of Thrones,” which continues to break its own viewership records.

The series’ penultimate episode had 18.4 million viewers if reruns later that night and streaming services views are included. That breaks its record set earlier in the season and makes it the most-watched episode of any show in HBO history.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Without Luke Perry, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast preps reboot
Next story
‘Break from Drake’: Milwaukee radio station bans rapper’s music during Raptors-Bucks series

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three bears killed in Maple Ridge this spring

And six so far in region; homeowners asked to remove attractants

Smoother sidewalk for Maple Ridge bridge

Repairs under way for 10-year-old Golden Ears

Busy weekend of camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Campgrounds at Alouette Lake fully booked, more being created

Maple Ridge downtown association hands out favourite business awards

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News wins in trades and services category.

Public will have say on route to 256th Street

Maple Ridge council update on Abernethy extension

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read