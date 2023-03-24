Billy Bishop Goes to War in Maple Ridge

The ACT Arts Centre presenting a classic of Canadian theatre

The ACT Arts Centre is presenting one of the most widely produced plays in Canadian Theatre on April 1, with Billy Bishop Goes to War.

The story of Canada’s greatest First World War flying ace is brought to life in a two-person musical show. It features Maple Ridge’s own Damon Calderwood as the famed pilot, as well performing 17 other roles, and Angus Kellett on piano and offering vocal accompaniment

The real life Billy Bishop was credited with 72 victories, fought in the air over the landmark Canadian victory at the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and survived an encounter with the infamous Red Baron.

Written by John MacLachlan Gray in collaboration with actor Eric Peterson in 1978, the play met with rave reviews during its original run, and has since been performed in over 150 independent productions. It has won the prestigious Los Angeles Drama Critics’ Award, the Floyd S. Chalmers Canadian Play Award, and the Governor General’s Award for English Drama.

It will play on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre. Tickets are $26 preferred, $19.50 for orchestra and $32 for premium seats, plus fees. The show is approximately 130 minutes including a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets are available at theactmapleridge.org

