Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

Previous story
Review: In ‘Stillwater,’ a red state American hero roams chic France

Just Posted

Cst. Britteny George has been leading several community service initiatives. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP officer recognized for community service

Maple Ridge competitive archer Margery Saunders competed at the 1972 Munich Olympics at the age of 59. (P03576 Maple Ridge Museum and Archives)
Maple Ridge archer competed at 1972 Olympics at age of 59

The idea of a Llama walking tour is already becoming a hit in the community. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Walk with a Llama this summer in Pitt Meadows

Stand-up comedian Cliff Prang in Memorial Peace Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Free concert featuring African soul sounds of Serengeti in Maple Ridge