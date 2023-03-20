Cabaret-style performance at The ACT in Maple Ridge on Friday

Brishen will play The ACT in Maple Ridge this Friday. (Youtube/Special to The News)

The Act Arts Centre in Maple Ridge is presenting Quinn Bachand’s Brishen on Friday night, March 24 at 8 p.m.

The performances is part of the Listening Lounge series, which is a casual cabaret-style experience that offers a variety of musical genres.

Brishen, Romany for ‘bringer of the storm’, is what Quinn Bachand, one of Canada’s, award-winning emerging young musicians and his band serve up their original western and euro-gypsy swing homage. They say it is “sure to leave you with a sense of long-awaited jubilance and nostalgia.”

Brishen’s performances feature Bachand (lead guitar, violin, banjo, vocals), Reuben Wier (rhythm guitar, vocals), Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews (saxophone, clarinet, piano), and Noah Gotfrit (upright bass). They pay homage to the traditions of swing and Euro-jazz while incorporating a range of related genres and fresh ideas.

The show is approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $27.50 premium or $22.50 preferred, plus fees. Concert-goers can pre-order shared plates by 5 p.m. on March 21.

For information see theactmapleridge.org