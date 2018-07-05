Campbell and Green return for Maple Ridge concert

Robert Campbell and Cailin Green will return to Maple Ridge for a concert this month. (Contributed)

Musicians of some local acclaim will be returning to Maple Ridge this month for a charity concert.

Robert Campbell and Cailin Green return from Nova Scotia, and will perform to benefit Alouette Addictions in Concert Under the Weeping Willow.

The concert will be held on July 22, under the auspices of the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club at Dave Rempel’s property at 10607 277th St. at 5 p.m. Admission is by donation. Bring your lawn chairs, favorite appies, and refreshments.

Campbell was well known for his work in the arts community, including organizing the Maple Ridge Jazz and Blues Festival.

The couple moved to East Coast to pursue their music careers in 2012. Their songs are of a contemporary folk/pop style, from ballad to upbeat with a touch of blues, country and light rock.

They are coming off a tour through May and June that has included Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Montreal and Toronto.

RSVP to the concert by calling Rempel at 604-462-7563 or Adrienne at 778-242-5549 by July 15.