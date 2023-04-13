‘Canada’s Drag Race’ slays reality rivals, ‘Paw Patrol’ top dog among kids TV at CSAs

Thursday honours top digital and film productions, Friday will award best in TV comedy and drama

Ronnen Harary, co-founder and co-CEO of the Spin Master toy and entertainment company, poses for a photograph at their office in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Harary is among the names behind “Paw Patrol,” which won for best pre-school program at the Canadian Screen Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

“Canada’s Drag Race” trounced most of its reality TV show rivals at the Canadian Screen Awards on Wednesday when it claimed six prizes, but lost the best reality/competition category to “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Crave’s drag queen series nabbed awards for best in writing, sound, direction, production design and casting, and best reality host for Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor.

But it lost the marquee award to CTV’s “The Amazing Race Canada,” which also claimed best picture editing for a reality/competition show at an evening bash celebrating the best in lifestyle and reality TV awards.

The gala followed an afternoon ceremony that named preschool favourite “Paw Patrol” top dog among the children’s categories, handing the animated TVO show three awards including best preschool series.

Other lifestyle winners Wednesday included the cooking show “Mary Makes It Easy” on CTV Life Channel, which won best lifestyle program, best direction and best photography.

Crave’s “1 Queen 5 Queers” was crowned best talk program, CTV’s “Etalk” collected best entertainment news program, and CBC’s “News Morning Live with Heather Hiscox” was named best morning show.

HGTV stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Silver Scott were named best lifestyle hosts for “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” and CBC personality Tom Power won best talk show or entertainment news host for helming CBC’s “The Junos Pre-Show with Tom Power.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the best-animated series title went to “The Snoopy Show” on Apple TV Plus; best children’s or youth fiction show went to CBC Gem’s “Detention Adventure” and the best non-fiction show went to TVO’s “All-Round Champion.”

“Paw Patrol” also nabbed best direction and best sound in animation, while “All-Round Champion” also scored best picture editing. YTV’s “The Hardy Boys” was another multiple winner, grabbing awards for best direction and best writing for children’s or youth.

Two more award shows Thursday will honour top digital and film productions, while a final bash Friday will award the best in TV comedy and drama.

Clement Virgo’s “Brother” leads the film races with 14 nominations, including best direction and best lead performance for Lamar Johnson. Stéphane Lafleur’s “Viking” follows with 13 nominations and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” has 11.

The TV competition is dominated by CBC’s “The Porter,” which entered Canadian Screen Week with 19 nominations, including best drama series. CBC’s “Sort Of” received 15 nominations, followed by CBC’s “Pretty Hard Cases” with 11.

Highlights of the various awards shows will be broadcast Sunday in an hour-long special hosted by Samantha Bee on CBC and CBC Gem.

The news gala on Tuesday named “Global National News” best national newscast and its host Dawna Friesen best national anchor.

Also on Tuesday, a sports gala crowned CBC’s Olympics coverage best sports program or series and gave the best live sports event title to TSN’s broadcast of the IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game.

