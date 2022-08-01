Canadian music icon Steven Page kicks off fun at The ACT on Sept. 30

Maple Ridge’s arts centre unveils its line up for the fall season – tickets now on sale

Steven Page will be performing at The ACT in Maple Ridge at the end of September. Tickets are on sale now for the show. (JD Scarcliff/Special to The News)

The ACT welcomes one of the world’s most recognizable voices in the ‘pop music Pantheon’ next month, in An Evening with Steven Page.

Resuming its annual Canadian Music Icons Series, on opening night Sept. 30, Page and his band will deliver signature music from his own solo career, as well his time with Barenaked Ladies.

As performing arts lovers continue to gravitate back to live shows and events, tickets for The ACT’s fall performances went on sale this weekend, confirmed artistic and executive director, Curtis Pendleton.

“We have a fall line-up that offers something for everyone and starts a healthy recovery of the number of performances audiences flocked to pre-pandemic,” Pendleton said.

“We are very excited that Steven Page will be opening the season and can’t wait to offer a full fall schedule again to our many patrons,” she elaborated.

Other performances include the popular “Listening Lounge Series,” welcoming guests to the cabaret-style club at The ACT, in two evenings this fall: bluegrass mandolin maestro John Reischman and his band deliver old-time music and bluegrass basslines; and vocalist Krystle Dos Santos presents an evening of Motown favourites, revisiting soul, and funk classics.

Vocalist Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar, her 10-piece band, start up the “Mainstage Masters Series,” with their neuron-tingling funk, soul, and gospel grooves.

A new “Sunday Chamber Music Series” will feature some of what Pendleton calls the finest classical musicians in Canada and beyond, kicking off with“Back to Bach,” showcasing legendary pianist Robert Silverman joined by series curator David Gillham on violin. That’s followed in November by “New York State of Mind,” featuring works by composers Bela Bartok, Kevin Puts, and Paul Schoenfield. And, the Bergmann Piano Duo are joined by a series of guest artists for the morning “Coffee Concert Series.”

A stand-up comedy night triple bill will feature three of Canada’s best stand-up performers, headlined by 2021 Juno comedy album of the year winner Jacob Samuel and friends.

For kids of all ages, grab a load of tickets for Norman Foote’s interactive “Halloween HOWL.”

Ballet Victoria jazzes it up in a razzle-dazzle dance production of “Broadway on Pointe.”

Two theatre productions also grace the main stage, with the humorous and playful “Mozart and Her Brother” in October and the rollicking and inspiring “Billy Bishop Goes to War” in November.

New to The ACT, the voices and seasonal favourites of Christmas with the Bach Choir will perform. Plus, to round out the holiday season, Ballet Victoria presents the timeless favourite, “The Nutcracker,” and the perennial holiday heart-warmer, “Winter Harp.”

The ACT ticket centre is located at 11944 Haney Pl. and is currently open Mondays through Fridays, from non to 5 p.m. during the summer or people can reach out by phone to 604-476-2787. Regular ticket centre hours to resume September.

For more information on the 2022/23 ACT fall line-up, people can visit their website.

