Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Canadian music fans will soon find out if their favourite artists will be competing at this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown hits are set to announce the nominees at a press event this morning in Toronto.

The awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Actor Simu Liu returns as host for the second year in a row.

Previously announced performers include Calgary pop singer Tate McRae, Nashville-based Alberta singer Tenille Townes and Punjabi-Canadian viral sensation AP Dhillon.

Also performing on the broadcast is rock act Nickelback, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouver’s Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Just Posted

The Pitt Meadows Paddling Club is planning multi-day journeys in Alberta and Ontario this summer. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Paddling Club sets off on two Canadian voyages this summer

Chris Cooper of Pitt Meadows with the book of about 250 photos that chronicle his outdoor adventures. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge adventurer presents ‘In Search of Wild Places’

Snow fell on the Lower Mainland overnight on Tuesday (Jan. 31) with flurries expected to continue this morning. Pictured: Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack. /Jennifer Feinberg Photo
Flurries fall on Lower Mainland overnight with snow expected to continue

Laura Shaver, back left, speaks at a gathering to remember those who died from a suspected illicit drug overdose, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a policy of decriminalization on Tuesday as part of what it says is an overall plan in its fight against overdose deaths from illicit drugs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
What to know about B.C. decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use – starting today