Canucks’ ‘Diwali Night’ game to feature Surrey musician Intense, themed jerseys and more

Surrey-based music producer Intense will be in the spotlight during the Vancouver Canucks’ game-night Diwali celebrations on Friday (Nov. 5).

This will be the NHL team’s fifth annual “Diwali Night” game, which aims to celebrate “the diverse culture and vibrant South Asian community,” notes an event advisory on canucks.com.

Among today’s hottest international producers of Punjabi music, Intense has collaborated with popular South Asian artists including Diljit Dosanjh, Jasmine Sandlas and AP Dhillon.

At Rogers Arena on Friday, when the Canucks host Nashville Predators, Intense will perform with Vancity Bhangra dancers and Beats By Dhol drummers.

Presented by Rogers, “Diwali Night will once again highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations throughout the evening,” the advisory adds.

During warmup, the Canucks players will wear Diwali-themed jerseys designed by local South Asian artist Jag Nagra. She shares her creative process in a video tweeted by the team.

After being worn prior to the game, the jerseys will be available for auction at vanbase.ca, with partial proceeds donated to the Punjabi Market Regeneration Collective (PMRC).

Also, the Canucks for Kids Fund donate $20,000, split between Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen, a Sikh-faith led volunteer organization supporting Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and Kids Play Foundation, a local non-profit organization that engages youth through sports.

Special “game night activations” Friday include:

• Diwali Plaza outside of Rogers Arena with guests PMRC featuring Moneey Singh, Diwali Celebration Society, UBC Thunderbirds Field Hockey and Khalsa Wrestling Club.

• DJ Heer at the Diwali Plaza and DJ BIG on the indoor concourse.

• Acclaimed singer Jugpreet Bajwa for the national anthem.

• Diwali décor in Rogers Arena premium areas.

• Rogers Moment contest for two fans to win Diwali warm-up jerseys, tickets to the game and a meet-and-greet opportunity with the hosts of Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi.

• Special Diwali-coloured player name bars in Punjabi and Hindi.

• Special Diwali-themed merch for sale at the retail store including T-shirts, hoodies, pins, lanyards, keychains and more.

About Diwali:

The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps) and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali encourages a strong sense of unity with communities sharing food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays are presented in the community to highlight celebrations and show light triumph over darkness. Diwali means “row of lighted lamps” with light symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty and knowledge over ignorance.



