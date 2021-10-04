New Shepard booster landing in preparation for last week’s successful launch with Jeff Bezos and others onboard. Photos courtesy of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy of Blue Origin)

New Shepard booster landing in preparation for last week’s successful launch with Jeff Bezos and others onboard. Photos courtesy of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy of Blue Origin)

Captain Kirk boldly goes where no Star Trek actor has gone before

William Shatner, 90, poised to become the oldest person in space in rocket launch next week

Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’

Previous story
Reaching pre-pandemic levels, ‘Venom’ debuts with $90.1M

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP, set up near Hammond Elementary recently, received some help from other law enforcement to patrol the school zone for speeders. They’re sending out a reminder for motorists to slow down and keep kids safe. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Mounties enforcing school zone speeds

“Magnificent clouds this time of year” make for a compelling backdrop to Courtney Baird’s pictures taken before a rain storm while recently walking the dikes. The bench was positioned off McNeil Road in Pitt Meadows, while her other picture is of the cranberry bogs being flooded for harvest. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Clouds prove powerful backdrop

Noah Trulsen, the Maple Ridge athlete, let behind a legacy of kindness. (Lorraine Trulsen/Special to The News)
Perform an act of kindness, urges mother of late Maple Ridge athlete ‘with the heart of a giant’

William Kobayashi spent many a summer afternoon fishing in Kanaka Creek, near his family’s Albion home. The 11-year-old avid fisherman pulled a few large mouth bass out of the waters near Kanaka Elementary, among other fish. “I have a few pics to prove it,” said his father, Elijah, “Cuz from what I can tell there is no record or history of large mouth bass being in Kanaka.” (Elijah Kobayashi/Special to The News)
SHARE: What’s being pulled out of Kanaka