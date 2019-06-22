Celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day

And other things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend

For things to do this week, there are events in the park, a bit of culture at The ACT and some night life.

• Celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day with events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday morning, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is a special family day to celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in Canada. It is organized by the Fraser River Indigenous Society, and will feature singer Rea Dawn, hoop dancer Jane Wilie, a drum group, a bannock cook off and more.

• Right next door in the park will be the Haney Farmers Market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is the place to get fresh produce, gourmet products and crafts.

Ceramica Botanica is a display of ceramic artwork inspired by the world of plants, submitted by BC Artists, as well as paintings by Tammy Routley. An artist’s talk and tour happens on Saturday from 1-2 p.m.

• For live music, the band Southbound will be on the stage at The Well in Chances, from 9 p.m. to midnight. They do “Southern Rock mixed with a bit of Texas blues, a splash of classic rock and a dash of contemporary country,” covering everything from the Allman Brothers Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd to Chris Stapleton and ZZ Top.

Sean Michael Simpson will be at Kingfishers Waterfront Bar from 9 p.m. until late. Outfitted with a string of foot percussion, a road worn stratocaster and a contemporary drum machine, he “brings a whole new meaning to the phrase one-man-band.” He offers a soulful take on everything from rock to reggae over the last six decades, from John Mayer to Bruno Mars.

 


