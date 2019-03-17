The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be performing at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge for St. Patrick’s Day. (Contributed)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Maple Ridge with the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the ACT

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the ACT with the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir Celtic Celebration.

The group was formed in 1980 by Welsh singing enthusiasts, and is now one of Canada’s largest non-profit auditioned male choirs with close to a hundred singers of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

It choir tours provincially each year and internationally about every three years. It maintains a Welsh singing tradition within a varied repertoire of folk songs, spirituals, show tunes, and Canadiana.

The choir has toured Europe, the U.S., United Kingdom, Russia, Australia and New Zealand. It represented Canada at Canada’s Expo 86, Australia’s Expo 88, Holland’s End of WWII Liberation Day Celebration in 1995, the founding of St.Petersburg 300th Anniversary celebrations in Russia, and a Millennium gala concert at Royal Albert Hall in London.

In 2012 the choir toured England, Wales and Scotland and finished in London to celebrate the Olympiad.

In 2017 it toured France, Belgium and Netherlands to honour the fallen, performing at Vimy Ridge, Menin Gate, Juneau Beach.

Celtic Celebration takes place Mar. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and $15 for students.

A group of 10 or more people will receive 10 per cent off the ticket price.

To purchase tickets go to theactmapleridge.org or call 604-476-2787.

For more information go to vwmc.ca

Previous story
Corey Hart’s hall of fame induction at the Junos marks another special occasion

Just Posted

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Maple Ridge with the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the ACT

Firefighters battling blaze in Pitt Meadows

Wooldridge Road closed to the public

Pitt Meadows the hot spot in Canada on Saturday

Unseasonably warm temperatures as first day of spring coming Wednesday

19 years after Maple Ridge woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted by wife’s last words

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

Highland Park elementary getting a new playground

Pitt Meadows school one of 50 getting new equipment

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s manufactured farmland crisis dies on the vine

Farmers no longer ‘persons’ to the Agricultural Land Commission

B.C. Court of Appeal to hear province’s oil-transport reference case Monday

The case asks if proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act are valid

Ethiopians hold mass funeral ceremony for crash victims

17 empty caskets were draped in the national flag

5 things to know about Boeing’s problems over new airplane

More details have emerged suggesting similarities between the crash in Ethiopia and one earlier in Indonesia

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants edged by Kelowna Rockets in overtime

Final regular season game for Langley-based hockey team

QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Take our St. Patrick’s Day quiz and put your knowledge to the test.

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Most Read