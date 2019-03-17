Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Maple Ridge with the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir

Show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the ACT

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir will be performing at the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge for St. Patrick’s Day. (Contributed)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the ACT with the Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir Celtic Celebration.

The group was formed in 1980 by Welsh singing enthusiasts, and is now one of Canada’s largest non-profit auditioned male choirs with close to a hundred singers of diverse ethnic backgrounds.

It choir tours provincially each year and internationally about every three years. It maintains a Welsh singing tradition within a varied repertoire of folk songs, spirituals, show tunes, and Canadiana.

The choir has toured Europe, the U.S., United Kingdom, Russia, Australia and New Zealand. It represented Canada at Canada’s Expo 86, Australia’s Expo 88, Holland’s End of WWII Liberation Day Celebration in 1995, the founding of St.Petersburg 300th Anniversary celebrations in Russia, and a Millennium gala concert at Royal Albert Hall in London.

In 2012 the choir toured England, Wales and Scotland and finished in London to celebrate the Olympiad.

In 2017 it toured France, Belgium and Netherlands to honour the fallen, performing at Vimy Ridge, Menin Gate, Juneau Beach.

Celtic Celebration takes place Mar. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $28 for seniors and $15 for students.

A group of 10 or more people will receive 10 per cent off the ticket price.

To purchase tickets go to theactmapleridge.org or call 604-476-2787.

For more information go to vwmc.ca