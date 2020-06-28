Julian Taylor released his newest album last week called The Ridge, and its title and first single pay homage to a farm he stayed at in Maple Ridge during his childhood.

Childhood memories in Maple Ridge rekindled in new album

Multi-talented musician Julian Taylor divulges much about himself in his new album, The Ridge

Singer, songwriter, and storyteller Julian Taylor may be kicking it on the music scene in Toronto – both in studio and on stage.

But it’s his roots, and a few specific childhood memories of time spent on a Maple Ridge farm, that he’s bringing to life with in his newest solo album, The Ridge, released last week.

LISTEN

Taylor described the title song and first single, which was actually premiered back in April, as a dramatic, minor-key ballad that tells a story – in snapshots – of a young boy’s life on a farm before they had to sell it and move on.

For him, much of it is based on the true story of summers spent with his aunt and grandparents at their farm in Maple Ridge. And with his lyrics, he shares memories of following his older sister around the barn, chicken coop, and pastures of that farm wearing his little rainboots, catching frogs, shovelling manure, and chasing chickens.

The eight-song Americana album was originally scheduled for a fall release date, but Taylor decided to speed up the release, in hopes his songs might bring joy to listeners in what he calls “troubled times.”

“I’d really like the heart of this record and the stories to connect with people. These are letters to members of my family. It’s something that everyone has – family (whether chosen or not) and memories.”

He co-produced it with long-time collaborator Saam Hashemi and recorded at The Woodshed, Blue Rodeo’s studio in downtown Toronto.

In addition to exposing many personal truths with this latest album, Taylor sees The Ridge as a way to reach out and help others.

Taylor plans to donate a portion of the sales from the album to a scholarship he started in honour of Bruce Adamson.

“This is something near and dear to my heart,” Taylor explained. “Bruce was my bandmate for over a decade before he ended his own life. I started this scholarship in his name to help at-risk children who are interested in pursuing music.”

Taylor is a musical chameleon – who can be found performing rhythm and blues one day, and funk, soul, or rock the next.

The baritone vocalist, who happens to also play guitar and piano, is also described as a prolific musician who has released 10 studio albums in the past two decades.

He cut his teeth in the music industry as frontman with the Staggered Crossing band before the group disbanded in 2007 and he ventured out on a solo career. And since then, Taylor has toured across Canada numerous times and has shared the stage with such world-renowned acts as Nickelback, Jeff Healey, Midnight Oil, Collective Soul, and Blue Rodeo.

Classified as a major label veteran on the Toronto music scene, Taylor was personally invited to perform at the Olympics in Salt Lake City and Vancouver, and his songs have been placed in popular TV programs such as “Elementary,” “Private Eyes,” “Kim’s Convenience,” “Haven,” “The Good Witch,” and “Younger.”

With all tour dates currently on hold due to COVID-19, Taylor is doing regular livestreaming for his Patreon supporters, plus performing several public livestreaming performances including a recent concert for Mariposa Folk Festival, in partnership with the National Arts Centre.

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Maple Ridge author releases first in Icelandic-inspired fantasy young adult novel trilogy

Just Posted

Childhood memories in Maple Ridge rekindled in new album

Multi-talented musician Julian Taylor divulges much about himself in his new album, The Ridge

LETTER: Permit parking on side streets could make neighbourhoods safer

Making residents pay to leave their cars on the street overnight could add to municipal coffers

LETTER: Government needs to help, not hinder Maple Ridge business

Maple Ridge resident reacts to troubles Haney Hotel is having with highways ministry

Maple Ridge author releases first in Icelandic-inspired fantasy young adult novel trilogy

Brooke Carter published The Stone of Sorrow, Book One in her Runecaster series with Orca Publishing

LETTER: Will highway road work include turn light at Kanaka Way?

Given the amount being spent to improve the Haney Bypass, a letter writer has one request

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 year later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Advocates in Canadian cities call for community-led crisis intervention, not police

Officers have a high degree of discretion when it comes to using force, advocates say

Quiet Salish Sea gives scientists chance to study endangered killer whales

Noise levels have dropped by about 75%

‘Love is not cancelled’: B.C. wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

UN gang hitman Cory Vallee charged with assault in prison

Serving two life sentences, Vallee and two other men charged in December 2019 incident in Agassiz

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Most Read