‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is back filming in Cloverdale Wednesday (Dec. 5). (Grace Kennedy photo)

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ back in Cloverdale for one of the show’s final shoots

Stars were filming scenes around ‘Cerberus Books’ for the Netflix series

The spooky atmosphere and classic cars of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took over Cloverdale’s main street Wednesday (Dec. 5), as crews set up to film scenes for the series.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been filming in Cloverdale since March of this year, bringing stars such as Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman), Miranda Otto (Aunt Zelda) and Lucy Davis (Aunt Hilda) to town.

Much of the show’s filming has been concentrated around “Cerberus Books” (5657 176 Street) — the former location of Dann’s Electronics, which was transformed by the crew into the eerie storefront seen on 176 Street today.

RELATED: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ television series to film in Cloverdale

Filming started at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 5) inside Cerberus Books for interior dialogue scenes. Filming for exterior dialogue scenes just outside Cerberus Books are planned for the Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday morning.

Equipment will be packed up by 5 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 6).

This production day marks one of the last times Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be filming in Cloverdale, as WBTV Canada Production Services Inc. was only scheduled to film in Surrey until December 2018.

RELATED: Cloverdale makes cameo in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ teaser

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was released on Netflix on Oct. 26 of this year. The series’ holiday special “A Midwinter’s Tale” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 14.


