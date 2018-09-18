Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows looks at global electoral processes

Menocracy examines why women are underrepresented politically in Canada, the United States and Great Britain

In honour of the upcoming electoral reform referendum on Oct. 20, Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows will be screening the documentary Menocracy.

The season-opening film is by Gretchen Kelbough and takes a look at various forms of electoral processes around the world, examining their effectiveness in representing diversity and women in government.

The New Brunswick filmmaker, who was inspired by her great-aunt suffragette Gertrude Harding, examines how well women are represented as elected officials in Canada, Great Britain and the United States. She found out they are not.

Right Honourable Kim Campbell, who served as the only female Prime Minister of Canada from June to November 1993, offers her opinion in the film on why this is and how it affects everyone, along with Dr. Sue Carroll, Center for American Women in Politics, and other leading political scientists.

Menocracy is an opportunity to look at the mechanics of various systems and their effectiveness in electing governments that represent the will of the voters.

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows serves the communities of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nations and screens films that encourage debate and discussion on issues relevant to community residents and democracy with the belief that democracy can only succeed if the people are well informed and articulate on issues that affect the culture, economy, environment and health of society.

The aim of the group is to reflect the needs of the communities through input and feedback from residents, members, small businesses, community advocacy groups and like-minded organizations, providing a safe forum for respectful and meaningful debate.

Menocracy will be screened at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Maple Ridge city hall council chambers at 11995 Haney Place.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There will be a group discussion following the screening with guest speakers.

• For more information, go to cinemapolitica.org/ridgemeadows.