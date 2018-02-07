Cinema Politica to screen Banking on Bitcoin

The free screening will be held at Maple Ridge City Hall

There is a definite buzz about Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency that uses a peer-to-peer network to transfer money, instantly, at no cost, without a single administrator.

Hotels can be booked using bitcoin, donations can be made to charities, some places you can even buy lunch.

People have even listed their homes in exchange for the cryptocurrency.

Waves Coffee House in Maple Ridge is the home of a Bitcoin ATM.

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows will be screening the documentary Banking On Bitcoin about the development of the currency and how it has evolved over the years since its launch in 2009.

The film delves into the origins of Bitcoin and the development of blockchain technology and how, like any other currency, it can be used for criminal purposes.

Directed by Christopher Cannucciari, written by Prichard Smith and Christopher Cannucciari and produced by David Guy Levy, Matthew O’Neill, Jon Alpert and Andria Hopkins with Periscope Entertainment, it is “must-watch” movie for those who want to learn about the industry or invest in it says Dorkshelf.com reviewer Michael Brown.

As always, guest speakers will host a discussion after the film.

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows screens films that encourage debate and discussion on issues they deem relevant to the residents of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and the Katzie First Nations.

Banking On Bitcoin will be screened at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Maple Ridge council chambers, 11995 Haney Place. The film is for those 19 and older and is a free event.

• For more information, go to ridgemeadows@cinemapolitica.org.