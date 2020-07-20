Live performances and movie-nights being offered, with limited attendance in keeping with COVID-19 safety regulations, being rolled out this week in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge illustration)

City of Maple Ridge rolls out summer entertainment options

Introducing small scale live entertainers at the bandstand and drive-in movies at the curling rink

City of Maple Ridge is rolling out a few COVID-oriented entertainment option that kick off on a small scale this week.

Those events include drive-in movies and life performances that will run between July 22 and Sept. 12. Pre-register is required for all these events.

The city’s Summer Happenings programming includes low cost, small stage performances in Memorial Peace Park on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The billboard lists varied musical performances and dancing, with the first up on Wednesday, July 22 with Bruce Coughlin & The Wheat in the Barley.

That’s followed by Cambree Lovesy & Jackson Hollow perform at the bandstand on Friday, July 24. Others included Etienne Siew & The Good, The Bad, The Banjo, as well as Marlin Razzimini, Journey Through Polynesia (Paul Latta Dance), and the World of Rhythm.

RELATED: Farmers market returns to downtown Maple Ridge

The cost for each is $2, and pre-registration is required.

Likewise, drive-in movie nights will be rolling out this weekend and each Saturdays through summer, starting at sunset (approximately 9 p.m.) at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot in Albion.

There’s a fee of $5, with the weekly movie list kicks off with Trolls 2 on July 25, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Aug. 1, followed by Dolittle on Aug. 8, then Frozen 2, Lion King 2019, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Onward, And Aladdin.

Each Summer Happening will be limited to 50 people and pre-registration is mandatory as part of the safety plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with the BC Restart Plan.

Maple Ridge hosts a number of community events throughout the year, celebrating unique aspects of the local arts and culture, including festivals and parades, the farmers market, and an art studio tour are just a few examples.

But those events were cancelled until further notice due to COVID. Since then, the farmers market has been restored, but other larger community events are still on hold or cancelled for 2020.

• Stay tuned for more information

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Songs Strings and Steps presents outdoor concert series in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Man suffers smoke inhalation as shop burns in Maple Ridge fire

A number of vehicles were stored in the structure

City of Maple Ridge rolls out summer entertainment options

Introducing small scale live entertainers at the bandstand and drive-in movies at the curling rink

Supercar parade and honours put huge smile on supportive Maple Ridge sibling

Driven Project thanked Amy Davis, 14, with a caravan of police motorcycles and exotic cars

LETTER: Old mill site needs to be replaced with more industry

Writer opposes suggestion of giving land back to Katzie, noting city needs the tax dollars

LETTER: Feds should acquire Maple Ridge mill for First Nations

One suggestion is that government purchase the former Hammond Mill site, and return to Katzie

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

American bullfrogs have the potential to wreak havoc in B.C. watersheds

Fraser Valley Conservancy helping folks to ID native frogs around them and improve habitat

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

Incident occurred on Baker Street on July 16

Virtual Shambhala Music Festival postponed due to allegations of sexual violence

Postponement announced following sexual violence allegations made against performer Billy Kenny

Lockdown fatigue, ‘invincibility’ causing more COVID-19 infections in young people

Multiple provinces, including B.C., show an increase in COVID-19 infections in the 20-29 age group

Most Read