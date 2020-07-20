City of Maple Ridge rolls out summer entertainment options

Introducing small scale live entertainers at the bandstand and drive-in movies at the curling rink

Live performances and movie-nights being offered, with limited attendance in keeping with COVID-19 safety regulations, being rolled out this week in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge illustration)

City of Maple Ridge is rolling out a few COVID-oriented entertainment option that kick off on a small scale this week.

Those events include drive-in movies and life performances that will run between July 22 and Sept. 12. Pre-register is required for all these events.

The city’s Summer Happenings programming includes low cost, small stage performances in Memorial Peace Park on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The billboard lists varied musical performances and dancing, with the first up on Wednesday, July 22 with Bruce Coughlin & The Wheat in the Barley.

That’s followed by Cambree Lovesy & Jackson Hollow perform at the bandstand on Friday, July 24. Others included Etienne Siew & The Good, The Bad, The Banjo, as well as Marlin Razzimini, Journey Through Polynesia (Paul Latta Dance), and the World of Rhythm.

The cost for each is $2, and pre-registration is required.

Likewise, drive-in movie nights will be rolling out this weekend and each Saturdays through summer, starting at sunset (approximately 9 p.m.) at the Golden Ears Winter Club parking lot in Albion.

There’s a fee of $5, with the weekly movie list kicks off with Trolls 2 on July 25, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Aug. 1, followed by Dolittle on Aug. 8, then Frozen 2, Lion King 2019, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Onward, And Aladdin.

Each Summer Happening will be limited to 50 people and pre-registration is mandatory as part of the safety plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with the BC Restart Plan.

Maple Ridge hosts a number of community events throughout the year, celebrating unique aspects of the local arts and culture, including festivals and parades, the farmers market, and an art studio tour are just a few examples.

But those events were cancelled until further notice due to COVID. Since then, the farmers market has been restored, but other larger community events are still on hold or cancelled for 2020.

