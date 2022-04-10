Classroom agriculture program holding 30th anniversary party in Maple Ridge

Fundraiser is a celebration of its work teaching children where their food comes from

Melanie Lantz is the president of BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC), a non-profit teaching students about the story of agriculture and food throughout the province. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Maple Ridge’s Thomas Haney Centre will be the site for an educational non-profit celebrating its 30th anniversary.

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC) has completed three decades as a charitable organization, and the non-profit wants to gather with the community.

“Let’s celebrate! We have festive and fun activities planned for the evening,” said Pat Tonn, BCAITC executive director.

“Let’s toast 30 years of bringing B.C. agriculture and food education to students throughout B.C.”

Tickets for the Cheers to 30 Years fundraiser are on sale at $100 per person or $750 for a table of eight, and the event is set to place on April 30. Attendees at the event will be served a four-course gourmet meal prepared by Red Seal chefs and culinary arts students.

There is entertainment planned, too. People would also be able to take a stroll down memory lane as photos and videos from past events will be shared. In addition, attendees could also purchase mystery gifts priced at $30.

Melanie Lantz, president of the non-profit based out of Abbotsford, said that in addition to marking a milestone, the 19-plus event is expected to raise funds to enhance BCAITC’s educational footprint.

“With this, we can help provide more students with an understanding of our agriculture and food systems… where their food comes from and why farms and agriculture play such an important role in our communities,” Lantz explained.

Maple Ridge chef Trevor Randle, too, welcomed community members to try out the “delicious” gourmet menu. He hopes to showcase B.C.’s bounty of fresh foods with new and unique flavour combinations.

The three-and-a-half-hour event starts at 6 p.m. BCAITC is a non-profit, charitable organization that works with educators to bring local agriculture and food education to B.C.’s students.

Together with farmers, teachers, and agriculture specialists, the organization teaches students from kindergarten to Grade 12 about the story of agriculture and food throughout the province. To learn more about BCAITC, visit www.bcaitc.ca.

