This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

This combination of photos shows, from left, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce who will be honored by CMT as 2022 Artists of the Year during a ceremony in October. (AP Photo)

CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

Network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists

CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year.

The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.

Pearce is a critical favorite after the success of her album “29: Written In Stone” and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit “’Til You Can’t.” And Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee’s inspired danceable earworm, “Fancy Like.”

Brown and Combs are among the top selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released new albums in 2022 and will be touring overseas.

—Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

RELATED: Lainey Wilson leads CMA Awards nominations in her 1st year

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna turned ‘upside down’ by Stranger Things stars

Just Posted

Brian Dominick is running as a Maple Ridge candidate for school board. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge school board candidate wants a better educational plan for students

Cops for Cancer is coming to Maple Ridge on Tuesday. (Special to The News)
Cops for Cancer rolling into Maple Ridge

Myriam Schanofski won numerous medals in swimming at the 55-plus Games. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows seniors on the podium at BC 55-Plus Games

Sandra Taylor, owner of Westgate Flower Garden, will be hosting an online class to make flower arrangements to donate to local community groups. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge florist hoping to make people smile