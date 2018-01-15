FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Aziz Ansari arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Comedian Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017. Ansari said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 14, that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a “Time’s Up” pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.

The next day, the woman texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behaviour that night.

Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.

