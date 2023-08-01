Concerts are happening again at 2 casino theatres in Metro Vancouver, and here’s why

Canadian rock band The Tea Party will perform at Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino show theatre this fall. (Photo: teaparty.com)

At casino theatres in Richmond and Coquitlam, Live Nation Canada and Great Canadian Entertainment will co-promote more concerts, comedy shows and other events in coming months.

The theatre at Coquitlam’s Hard Rock Casino Vancouver has been relatively dark in recent years, but concerts are beginning to fill the venue calendar including Skid Row with Buckcherry on Oct. 8 and The Tea Party with I Mother Earth on Nov. 17.

It’s all because of an exclusive partnership between the two entertainment companies announced June 7.

Live Nation Canada has becomes the exclusive booking agent for all Great Canadian Entertainment in the country, and the two companies will jointly promote those events.

Among others, Great Canadian-operated casinos in B.C. include the Hard Rock in Coquitlam, River Rock in Richmond and also Elements Casino Surrey, where a show theatre doesn’t exist. The 1,000-seat theatre in Coquitlam is closest to Surrey residents.

“With Great Canadian we have 25 destinations coast to coast, including Hard Rock Vancouver and River Rock,” said Gavin Whiteley, the company’s chief marketing officer.

“Now, with Live Nation, they are our exclusive booking partner for our six largest (venues) coast to coast. The first concert out of the gate (at the Hard Rock) was Skid Row, booked by Live Nation, and more will come as a result of this partnership, with Live Nation’s lead.”

The Hard Rock theatre’s events calendar (online at hardrockcasinovancouver.com) also includes a date for Thunder From Down Under male strippers on Oct. 14, along with the many cover bands that play the casino’s Asylum Sound Stage.

Some of the same shows are set to hit the stage at River Rock’s theatre, including Tea Party/I Mother Earth (Nov. 18, a night after their Coquitlam show) and Thunder From Down Under (Oct. 13), along with others featuring Reveen The Impossiblist (Oct. 28), Miss Universe Canada pageant (Aug. 17/19) and Magic Men (May 24-25, 2024).

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment has evolved beyond casinos and gaming.

“The company rebranded last year to Great Canadian Entertainment,” Whiteley noted. “I will underline that a big part of the rebranding is to highlight our company’s focus on entertainment more broadly, not simply gaming, but also lean into exactly what we’re talking about today, which is live entertainment, live stage entertainment, music, concerts, sports, etcetera, all under umbrella, under one company. We’re not strictly a gaming company.”

A flagship venue for the company will be the new, 5,000-capacity Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, to open later this year.



