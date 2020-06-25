Contests, scavenger hunt, crafts and entertainment planned for virtual Canada Day

Like many community events Canada Day celebrations in Pitt Meadows will be done virtually this year as the country marks its 153 birthday.

“We are proud to invite families to celebrate Canada’s birthday in Pitt Meadows at home and online,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “While our celebrations might look a little different this year with COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, there’s still much to celebrate.”

To celebrate Canada Day the City of Pitt Meadows is launching a passport program to highlight local businesses for the month of July and reward prizes.

Residents are encouraged to visit nine participating local businesses in July and get their passport stamped for a chance to win prizes and discounts.

Passports will be available at shops taking part in the month-long program and on the City’s website where a list of participating businesses can be found.

Once a passport is filled a photo of it can be sent to events@pittmeadows.ca for a chance to win one of four prize baskets of local goods.

The public can also dance their heart out at home listening to pop-up concerts filmed around town once the video premieres on July 1.

Kids will also have a chance to win fun prizes after successfully completing a scavenger hunt.

In celebration of the City’s newly wrapped BC Hydro boxes that depict work done by local artists, kids will be tasked to find 12 selected boxes along Harris Road.

A printable scavenger hunt sheet will be available on the City’s website.

Once the hunt is completed a photo of the completed sheet can be submitted to events@pittmeadows.ca to be entered in a draw.

And finally, families can get crafty at home by participating in craft video available on the City’s website for children of all ages. Use #sharepittmeadows when sharing creations online.

For more information visit pittmeadows.ca/canadaday.

