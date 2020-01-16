Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

Elisabeth Moss, foreground, in a scene from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sophie Giraud/Hulu via AP

Costume creators for “Riverdale,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Anne With an E” are among the designers being honoured for their work in film and TV.

The Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design has announced nominees in 15 categories for the CAFTCAD Awards, set for March 1 in Toronto.

Designers for Netflix’s “Riverdale” face off in the contemporary TV category against those from TVA.ca’s “LOL:),” Super Channel’s “Get Shorty,” CBC’s ”Baroness Von Sketch,” and CTV Comedy’s ”The Detour.” The period TV category features nominees from AMC’s ”The Terror,” CTV Sci-Fi’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and the CBC series “Anne With an E,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Unspeakable.”

The sci-fi TV finalists come from Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Bravo’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” TVO Kids’ “Odd Squad,” Showcase’s “Batwoman,” and the CTV Sci-Fi shows “Killjoys” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The contemporary film category lists designers from “It Chapter Two,” “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” “Ready or Not,” “J.T. Leroy,” and “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Nominees in the period film category worked on “The Lighthouse,” “Brotherhood,” “Stockholm,” “I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story,” and “Goalie.”

READ MORE: Former B.C. boxer relishes role on ‘Riverdale’

A new international category will hand the film prize to the team behind “The Song of Names,” and a TV prize to the team behind Netflix’s “Daybreak.”

The nominees are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents who worked on projects produced in Canada or co-productions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Just Posted

A snow day in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Slideshow of fun on some local hills.

Maple Ridge prepares for rainy weekend

Crews out on catch-basin patrol

Pitt Meadows father and sons launch trunk-sharing app, Trunkit

Drivers with trunk space can post commute online

UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows public schools open as flurries in forecast

St. Patrick’s in Maple Ridge is closed.

SD42 says too early to know cost of snow cleanup

Crews out today plowing school parking lots and one path to each school

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

First 3D metal printer in rural Canada arrives in Trail

MIDAS provides access to state-of-the-art equipment for fabrication and rapid prototyping

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

Dog on ‘death row’ to be euthanized after B.C. owner loses last bid to appeal

Supreme Court of Canada ruled that Punky will have to be euthanized, 3 years since original decision

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

High winds cause cancellations, delays for several BC Ferries routes

Snow removal, 60-80 km winds stop many morning sailings

Abbotsford snowplow driver has advice for winter drivers

Curtis Jones is frustrated with drivers not using common sense

Most Read