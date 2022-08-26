Nicole Sumerlyn will perform in Maple Ridge on Aug. 26. (Youtube/Special to The News)

Country-rock night coming up in Maple Ridge Happenings concert series

Two performers in Memorial Peace Park on Friday in Memorial Peace Park

One of the City of Maple Ridge’s final summer happenings is coming up in Memorial Peace Park, as Friday night brings a country-rock concert night from 6-8 p.m.

The music will be provided by performers Nicole Sumerlyn and Antonio Larosa.

Sumerlyn’s promoters say she is “powered by endless energy, a lifelong gift for musical expression, and an unabashed love of performing.” She has been engaging audiences in Western Canada for six years with a traditional country sound blended with a rock edge.

Originally from Abbotsford, Sumerlyn embraced music and performance at an early age. She made the Top 3 of the Vancouver Island Music Business Conference Song Race, and was named one of the 2015 Global Country Star Search winners. After finishing as a top four finalist in the 2017 Breakthrough Country Music Project, she performed live shows at the Calgary Stampede, Sunfest and the BCCMA Awards Weekend.

The sound of Larosa’s music has been described as a nostalgic yet fresh take on modern country-rock music.

“With vocal styles comparative to Elvis Presley and electric blues guitar inspired by Eric Clapton, Larosa writes music from the heart to the heart of his listeners,” says his bio.

He draws a large inspiration from artists such as Presley, Johnny Cash, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Eric Clapton, and The Eagles.

His most popular single “Hard Days” was written by Larosa and producer Nygel Asselin (Half Moon Run) and mixed and mastered by CCMA and Juno award-winning Canadian producer Jeff Dalziel.

The last of the city’s Happenings summer concerts will be the Youth Battle of the Bands on Sept. 2

