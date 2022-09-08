Luke Combs, seen here in Nashville last June, will tour to BC Place in Vancouver next May. (File photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CONCERTS

Country star Luke Combs to play Vancouver’s BC Place on a Saturday night next May

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., Live Nation Entertainment announced

Luke Combs will hit a stage at BC Place in Vancouver next spring, on a world tour for the American country star.

The Saturday-night concert, on May 27, 2023, will also feature guest musicians Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., Live Nation Entertainment says, with seats starting at $25. The concert will offer both reserved and general-admission seats.

Combs’ 35-date concert tour will travel across three continents and 16 countries, and will see him perform at 16 stadiums in North America including BC Place and also Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on June 3.

Starting March 25, the North American tour involves week-long gaps between concerts, sometimes more, and all shows are on Saturday nights.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, Combs will give members of his fan club, The Bootleggers, early access to concert tickets starting Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Details are posted to www.lukecombs.com.

Combs’ current single is “The Kind of Love We Make.”

In other concert news from Live Nation, Dave Matthews Band will open a fall tour of North America at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Tickets are sold starting Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

The band’s summer tour is still ongoing, including a show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA., over the Labour Day weekend.

Live Nation also announced that The Offspring will play a trio of B.C. cities this fall, including Kelowna (Nov. 25), Abbotsford (Nov. 26) and Victoria (Nov. 27).

Elsewhere, the Headstones are set to return to Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Headstones are back with a full-length album, Flight Risk, out Oct. 14. The album is billed as “pre-apocalyptic rock and roll at its finest, following up their 2019 release PeopleSkills, which garnered two Top 10 radio hits with Leave It All Behind and Horses.”


