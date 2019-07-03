Crash Test Dummies celebrate 25 years with tour

The original band members will be coming to Mission in August.

Canadian rock band Crash Test Dummies is are rolling through town for a 25-year anniversary tour.

Starting their career in the Winnipeg nightlife in the Blue Note Café and the Spectrum Cabaret, the band eventually rose to the top of charts all over the world and was awarded a Juno Award for Group of the Year in 1992.

The band’s most well-known song, Mmm Mmm Mmm, from the album God Shuffled His Feet (1993), catapulted it to international fame.

Eight years ago, band members decided to end their time together after a tour around the world for their latest album.

Recently, however, new lyrics started to be written and dust was shaken off their instruments and they started growing together again as a musical unit.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment is now presenting the Crash Test Dummies – God Shuffled His Feet, a 25th Anniversary Tour.

Original band members will be taking the stage on Wednesday Aug. 14 at the Clarke Theatre, 33700 Prentis Avenue, Mission.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster for $49.50 (plus facility fee and service charges).



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter