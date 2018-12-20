Dallas Smith to play Cloverdale in ‘One Night in the Valley’ concert

Chart-topping country artist Dallas Smith is booked to play “One Night in the Valley” in Cloverdale next spring.

The gala concert/fundraiser, to benefit Variety – the Children’s Charity, will be held at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27, with “early bird” tickets priced at $199 each.

The organization’s “One Night In” series is returning for a third year, according to a post on the event website, onenightin.ca.

“This time, we are packing the wagon and heading out of the city, laying our red carpet at the iconic Cloverdale Agriplex in the beautiful Fraser Valley,” event planners say. “Guests will enjoy a private concert by (Smith), and a specially curated, country-style menu provided by Blank Canvas Catering, a division of the Fraser Valley’s own, Joseph Richard Group.”

Smith, a Langley resident, is a multiple JUNO and Canadian Country Music Association award winner. Last January, he became the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album, topping country icon Shania Twain.

• RELATED STORY: Dallas Smith surpasses Shania Twain in most No. 1 singles from same album.

Hit songs from Smith’s 2017 album, Side Effects, include “Autograph,” “Side Effects,” “Sky Stays This Blue” and “Sleepin’ Around.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Dallas as our musical guest,” Cally Wesson, CEO of Variety BC, said in a release, dated Dec. 3. “Not only is he an incredible talent but he really is the perfect artist to help make our event the ultimate ‘Country Gala,’ all in support of children with special needs.”

Chair of the “One Night in the Valley” is Anna Mullens, described on the event website as “a Chopra Certified Instructor, Professional Coach & Consultant, Event Producer and Motivational Speaker. She is also founder of the Anam Soul Centre – a bustling coaching practise and workshop space located in Langley, B.C. – and owner of The Unapologetically Her Show, an internationally recognized women’s movement.”

The gala promises “authentic saloons for select spirit tastings,” among other highlights.

“Kick off your boots in our country lounge and dance the night away under the bright lights of the big stage,” the event website says. “Experience the sights, sounds and tastes of premium country, while enjoying the casual, relaxed atmosphere that can only be found in ‘The Valley.’ Best of all, every ounce of country fun you have, whether you’re bidding at the auction or sampling our whiskey, means you are helping a young person shine their light even brighter.”

Gala tickets are priced at $199 before Jan. 31, after which the “regular” ticket rate jumps to $249. An “Early bird table” is priced at $1,990, and a corporate table sponsorship is $3,500.

Meantime, Variety’s 53rd annual Show of Hearts telethon is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Originating from the Molson Canadian Theatre at the Hard Rock Casino in Coquitlam, the telethon will be broadcast on Global platforms.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter