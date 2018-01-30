The 2018 Dessert and Dance takes place on Feb. 3 at Garibaldi secondary. (Contributed)

Dessert and dance guaranteed to get your toes tapping

The Garibaldi secondary Dessert and Dance fundraiser takes place Feb. 3 in Maple Ridge

Garibaldi secondary is gearing up for their third annual toe tapping Dessert and Dance.

The Golden Ears Jazz Band and the Garibaldi secondary junior and senior bands will join together for a night of live music, dancing and dessert.

Jazz greats like Tuxedo Junction and Ain’t Misbehavin’ will be performed along with current hits like Land of a Thousand Dances, Family Guy and Mission Impossible.

This year the night will include a silent auction with a pait or Vancouver Canucks tickets up for grabs. There will be a whimsical photo booth set up courtesy of Marion Photography. And there will be plenty of delicious desserts including vegan and gluten free selections.

“Part of what excites me about this event is the opportunity for people in our community to come together to enjoy the tradition of a social dance, and the opportunity to strengthen the connection between generations,” said Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district employee Tricia Liversidge in an email, adding that transportation for anyone needing assistance can be arranged.

“We are able to offer transportation to and from the event for any seniors wanting to attend and needing assistance that way,” she said.

All the proceeds from the night’s event will be going towards the costs for the Garibaldi secondary music department’s spring performances and also their retreats and trips including one for the senior students to Fredericton, NB, in May.

Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults and are available at the school’s front office or at dessertanddance2018.eventbrite.ca.

The 2018 Dessert and Dance takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Garibaldi secondary, 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

Anyone requiring transportation can call 604-626-8947.

