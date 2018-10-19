Disney on Ice returns to Vancouver with Moana in starring role

Maui (left) and Moana skate in “Dare to Dream,” the Disney on Ice show coming to Vancouver in November. (submitted photo/Feld Entertainment)

The latest Disney on Ice show coming to Vancouver will star Moana in her first live production.

The company’s “Dare to Dream” showcase will hit the Pacific Coliseum from Nov. 21 to 25, with eight show times on the calendar. Show tickets start at $20, with some seats priced at $15 on opening night. Call 604-252-3700 for details, or visit ticketleader.ca.

According to a release, show hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse “bring the Disney magic to life and take audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza with the beloved characters from Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled’ and ‘Cinderella.’

“In her Disney On Ice debut, see how far Moana will go in a high-seas adventure with demigod Maui, to save her island and discover her true identity. Join Belle as she fearlessly befriends the enchanted castle staff and reveals the Beast’s gentleness. Experience Anna’s devotion to her sister, Elsa, on her life-changing journey to stop an eternal winter. Explore with Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, Cinderella and friends from around the Disney Kingdom as they find the heart and determination to overcome obstacles and make their dreams come true.”

The show’s sing-along songs will include “How Far I’ll Go,” “Be Our Guest” and “Let It Go.”

Fans are encouraged to arrive early “to celebrate family and tradition with a special sing-along with Miguel from Disney-Pixar’s ‘Coco’ in a live fiesta Disney On Ice style prior to the show.”



