Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year

James Cameron’s long-delayed ‘Avatar 2’ will now open in theatres in December 2021

The long wait for more “Avatar” films will go on a little longer.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday laid out its plans for upcoming 20th Century Fox films. James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar 2” will now open in theatres in December 2021 instead of its most recent date of December 2020. The two subsequent “Avatar” sequels will move to 2023 and 2025, respectively.

READ MORE: New Disney Star Wars theme park lands set opening dates

Disney said its next batch of “Star Wars” films will begin arriving in theatres in 2022, and then in 2024 and 2026.

A number of Fox films were delayed. “Ad Astra,” with Brad Pitt, has been pushed to September. “The New Mutants” was pushed from this summer to April next year.

Steve Spielberg’s “West Side Story” will open in December next year.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Award offered, then rescinded for ‘American Pie’ singer

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows picks consultant for new fire hall design

To be built on existing site.

UPDATE: Ridge Meadows Home Show draws more than 22,000

‘Plays part in strengthening local economy, creating jobs at home.’

More money for food coupons at farmers’ markets

Helps families buy fresh, nutritional food

Looking Back: Museum Week in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

‘Exhibits and programs are not all that museums are about.’

Pitt foundation still seeking top citizen nominees

Deadline is Mother’s Day.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

New Westminster council votes to remove statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Most Read