Drake drops ‘Care Package’ compilation album

The project features tracks like ‘Can I’ that leaked around the release of his fourth album, ‘Views.’

Drake has just dropped a new compilation album called “Care Package.”

The new release brings together loose songs throughout the Toronto-native rapper’s career. The project features tracks like “Can I” that leaked around the release of his fourth album, “Views.”

Also on the tracklist is “Dreams Money Can Buy,” which came out between his albums “Thank Me Later” and “Take Care.”

He also recently dropped “Omerta” and “Money in the Grave” in honour of the Toronto Raptors’ first NBA Championship title in franchise history.

The Canadian Press

