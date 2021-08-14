(City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Drive-in movie nights Saturdays in Maple Ridge

Family films shown at Curling Club parking lot

Drive-in movie nights return to Maple Ridge on Saturday.

The City of Maple Ridge offers the movies in the parking lot of the Golden Ears Winter Club on Saturday nights, featuring family films.

This Saturday will feature Spirit Untamed, and on Aug. 21st the show will be Moana.

Movies start at sunset, generally 9:30 p.m., at 23588 Jim Robson Way.

Movies will run until Sept. 4.

To register, see mapleridge.ca

