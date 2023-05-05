Elvis tribute on stage at Ridge Meadows Home Show

Ben Klein is an award-winning Elvis tribute artist. (Ben Klein/Special to The News)

Benjamin Klein owes a lot to Elvis Presley.

Not just because he’s an award-winning tribute artist, but because The King got his parents together.

His father Randy Klein had a life as a minister, but in his younger days he was a performer with a band. He included an authentic Elvis set.

“That’s how my mom fell in love with him,” said the younger Klein, who will be bringing his act to the Ridge Meadows Home Show for the first time this year.

Ben was born under the same star as Elvis. His birthdate is Jan. 3, 1981 – the same week as Elvis, only 46 years later. The people at the Home Show psychic fair will tell you that counts for a lot.

Growing up as the only child of musical parents, he has been singing, dancing and acting all of his life. Through the years, he also learned to play drums, bass guitar, piano and acoustic guitar.

It wasn’t until 2002, when he bought a 1950s Elvis CD for his father, that he paid attention to the music.

“I just fell in love with it,” he said.

Realizing his own resemblance to the young Elvis, he borrowed the CD, found movies and videos, and decided to listen, watch, study and practise. He has now spent thousands of hours learning how to bring Elvis back to life, for an authentic tribute.

“I constantly go back to the blueprint of the original,” he said. “I still go back and listen to him all the time.

“Those are big shoes to fill – he was the be-all and end-all rock and roll singer.”

His tribute is about the Elvis look, the voice, the moves and the persona, and Klein has a long list of accolades to prove he’s got it right.

In summer of 2011 Klein won runner-up in the Ultimate Elvis Concert, sponsored by Legends in Concert and Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE). The following January he joined the EPE Ultimate Elvis 28 city tour.

In 2007 he became a member of the elite E.P.E. Top Ten Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artists in the World, finishing in fifth place.

Klein has won eight first-place titles at events including a pair at the Elvis Lives Festival in Penticton, Elvis festivals at Collingwood Ontario and Kelowna B.C., and the “Tribute to the King” in Milwaukee Wisconsin, where he also won the People’s Choice Award.

He said the new 2022 Elvis film has brought back a renewed interest in Elvis hits. While the movie wasn’t always historically accurate, he gives it props as the best movie about the man that has ever been produced.

“And if it brings people back to Elvis, then it’s a good thing,” he said.

In Maple Ridge he will offer lots of early Elvis, along with 1960s songs like Viva Las Vegas and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

“I think it appeals to everyone,” said Klein. “It touches people in different ways. Everyone has a different Elvis song that they love.”

Ridge Meadows Home Show will be taking place: 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 5; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Planet Ice and the Albion Fairgrounds, at 23588 Jim Robson Way, in Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $5 per person or $8 for a family. The Family Fest is free.

For more information go to ridgemeadowshomeshow.com.