Encore run of ‘A Star Is Born’ features more footage, songs

One week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada

Can’t stop watching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-night performance of “Shallow”? You’re in luck: Warner Bros. is bringing a special encore version of “A Star Is Born” back to the big screen Friday with nearly 12 additional minutes of footage.

The studio said Wednesday that the new edition will feature extended performances of songs sung by Gaga like “Alibi,” and an a cappella “Shallow,” which won the Oscar Sunday for best original song. It will also feature brand new scenes between the two leads Ally and Jack.

The one week engagement starts Friday on over 1,150 screens in the U.S. and Canada.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen author from Maple Ridge publishes first book, Rising Phoenix

Just Posted

Dining club one of many Maple Ridge Probus groups

Other special interest groups include a book club and craft and chat group

Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

RCMP help out with anti-bullying event

Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

Letter: ‘This is best for everyone’

There are many people who need help and are seeking refuge.

Teen author from Maple Ridge publishes first book, Rising Phoenix

Karina Hill started writing the young adult novel when she was only 16

UPDATE: Safety regulations enforced at Maple Ridge tent city

Organizers protest as court order enforced.

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

In their words: Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

Although cyber-bullying is prominent, physical bullying hasn’t gone away

5 to start your day

Judge rules Fraser Health illegaly detained a patient for a year, students celebrate Pink Shirt Day and more

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Most Read