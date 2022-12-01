Garibaldi secondary students prepare for their upcoming Polar Express concert on Dec. 5. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)

Garibaldi secondary students prepare for their upcoming Polar Express concert on Dec. 5. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)

Experience live Christmas music at Maple Ridge school concert

The Dec. 5 Garibaldi Secondary event is admission by donation

Christmas music is already in stores and on the radio, but soon it’ll be in a Maple Ridge school as well thanks to the Polar Express concert at Garibaldi Secondary.

However, this concert won’t just be Christmas music, according to Garibaldi music teacher Rebekah Bell.

“There’ll be a variety of music from seasonal songs to Spanish marches, Celtic music, video game music, movie themes, choral music, jazz, and culminating with a massed band arrangement of music from The Polar Express,” said Bell.

RELATED: CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

With approximately 150 students expected to participate in the event, there will be a lot of music to go around, with performances from the elementary band, Grade 8 band, junior band 9, junior jazz band, senior concert band, senior jazz band, concert choir, and massed band.

Attending the event will only cost a donation to the school, which Bell said will be put to good use.

“Donations are going toward providing enrichment experiences for our students – field trips to watch professional performances, retreats, music trips, clinicians, etc.”

Bell explained that this is the first major concert of the school year for the elementary band students and is the only winter concert the school will be doing.

RELATED: Maple Ridge school brings Grease to the masses

Those unable to attend the performance will be able to catch the live stream on Youtube.

The Polar Express concert will take place in the Garibaldi Secondary gym on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasConcertsmaple ridgeStudents

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive award for overcoming ageism in entertainment

Just Posted

Garibaldi secondary students prepare for their upcoming Polar Express concert on Dec. 5. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)
Experience live Christmas music at Maple Ridge school concert

Stuart Richardson (right) watches a saxophone quartet play at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge as bellringers for the Salvation Army. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Salvation Army not allowed in front of BC Liquor stores this Christmas

Born and raised in Maple Ridge, Ernie Daykin still never tires of watching the sun come up from a high perch in downtown Haney. In this case, he’s looking southeast, capturing Mount Baker in the background and the Mighty Fraser River and early morning Haney traffic in the foreground. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Snowcovered Baker stand tall in the distance

Lise, owner of Chew On This Tasty Tours, at The Nut in Maple Ridge, one of the stops on the Maple Ridge culinary tour she offers. The other eateries are secret until participants receive itinerary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Brand new culinary tour explores the sweet and savoury of Maple Ridge