Experience live Christmas music at Maple Ridge school concert

Garibaldi secondary students prepare for their upcoming Polar Express concert on Dec. 5. (Garibaldi Secondary/Special to The News)

Christmas music is already in stores and on the radio, but soon it’ll be in a Maple Ridge school as well thanks to the Polar Express concert at Garibaldi Secondary.

However, this concert won’t just be Christmas music, according to Garibaldi music teacher Rebekah Bell.

“There’ll be a variety of music from seasonal songs to Spanish marches, Celtic music, video game music, movie themes, choral music, jazz, and culminating with a massed band arrangement of music from The Polar Express,” said Bell.

With approximately 150 students expected to participate in the event, there will be a lot of music to go around, with performances from the elementary band, Grade 8 band, junior band 9, junior jazz band, senior concert band, senior jazz band, concert choir, and massed band.

Attending the event will only cost a donation to the school, which Bell said will be put to good use.

“Donations are going toward providing enrichment experiences for our students – field trips to watch professional performances, retreats, music trips, clinicians, etc.”

Bell explained that this is the first major concert of the school year for the elementary band students and is the only winter concert the school will be doing.

Those unable to attend the performance will be able to catch the live stream on Youtube.

The Polar Express concert will take place in the Garibaldi Secondary gym on Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

