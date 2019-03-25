Feature doc on life of Harry Rankin to be screened by Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows

A feature documentary investigation into the colourful and sometimes controversial life of Vancouver lawyer, city councillor and socialist icon Harry Rankin will be screened at Maple Ridge City Hall. (Screen shot)

Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows is hosting a screening of The Rankin File: Legacy of a Radical.

The documentary chronicles the 50-year career of former Vancouver lawyer and city councillor Harry Rankin.

It begins with his military service in the Second World War to his 1986 mayoralty campaign with interviews with his family, politicians and activists he knew, including his son Phil Rankin, his wife Connie Fogall, Mike Harcourt, Libby Davies, Jean Swanson, and, of course, Gordon Campbell to tell his story.

The movie questions what can be learned from the success and failures of Harry Rankin, who back in the 1986 election race against Gordon Campbell, wanted to make the city of Vancouver more affordable for housing with protections for renters.

Director Teresa Alfeld uses reels of 16mm footage of Harry’s campaign, filmed for a documentary by lawyer-turned-filmmaker-turned-lawyer Peter Smilsky, to pick up where Smilsky left off and complete the film about the Vancouver legend.

Alfeld will be the guest speaker following the screening of the movie.

The Rankin File: Legacy of a Radical will be screened at 7 p.m. Mar. 28 at Maple Ridge City Hall, 11995 Haney Place.

The screening is free although donations will be accepted.

The movie is rated for 19-years and over.

For more information go to cinemapolitica.org.



