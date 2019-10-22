Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart tributes coming to ACT in Maple Ridge

Dreams and Rod and The Mods perform with amazing authenticity

The Legends of Rock and Roll is presenting a tribute to Fleetwood Mac and Rod Stewart at the ACT that is not to be missed.

Dreams, formed in 2005, takes the tribute act to the next level and portrays Fleetwood Mac with incredible authenticity from the music all the way down to the costumes.

Tracy Masson, Mario Parente, Rachael Chatoor, Todd McGarvey and Ray Doucet make up the“The Mac Pack”. They will also be joined by Bob Van Velzen on keyboards.

RELATED: New ACT season set to inspire Maple Ridge

The group takes great pride being able to replicate the Fleetwood Mac sound so closely that, they say, it’s difficult to tell the difference.

Rod and The Mods pride themselves on being the most realistic Rod Stewart show next to seeing the legend himself.

Brent Stewart offers one of the most authentic Rod Stewart tributes, from the stylish suits, the signature stage moves and a voice that’s so similar to the legendary recording artist that he has actually been hired to sing on recording sessions for producers and songwriters who are pitching their songs to the artist.

When he is not performing with Rod and The Mods, Stewart tours the world playing lead guitar for Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame star Randy Bachman.

The Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Dreams and Rod and The Mods takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Wed. Oct. 30 at the ACT, 11944 Haney Place in Maple Ridge.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 604-476-2787 or online at theactmapleridge.org.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter