Fox Goes Exploring by Tammy Routley, 10” x 8”, acrylic on wood panel. (Contributed)

Flowers and ceramics take over the ACT Art Gallery

Ceramica Botanica runs until July 27

Ceramic artwork either inspired by or supportive of the floral world has taken over the ACT Art Gallery.

The new exhibition features man-made variations of stems, flowers, roots and petals that have a lengthy history in both functional and decorative ceramics.

Ceramica Botanica also features vessels created to support and enhance domestic floral arrangements.

The ceramic pieces will be accompanied by a new painting series by Maple Ridge artist Tammy Routley called Earth, Sky, Smoke and Garden.

Routley says the collection for the series started with the colour of mud and earth was her initial theme.

“Mud is the birth place of both clay and flora, ceramic and botanical,” said the artist adding that it was a natural place to start.

She then went on to create three other ensembles within the series, each with its own colour palette and whimsical creatures.

READ RELATED: Routley gives to the Community Chest

Curator Barbara Duncan said that it seems particularly appropriate to celebrate the connections between art and the botanical world at this time of the year.

“Initially, I thought this idea would probably be dedicated to a display of ceramics alone,” said Duncan.

“But a casual sketch by Tammy Routley inspired the thought that a series of paintings on the same theme would be the perfect two-dimensional accompaniment to the ceramics,” she added saying that the outcome has been a delightful conversation between the pottery and the plant life, insect and other creatures that inhabit the painting series.

Ceramica Botanica runs until July 27 at the ACT Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place, downtown Maple Ridge.

Routley will be giving a free talk and tour of her paintings at 1 p.m. on June 22.

All of the artwork in the exhibition will be available for sale.

The ACT Art Gallery is located inside The ACT Art Centre and is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council. Its mission is to broaden and enrich the public’s appreciation and understanding of visual culture by presenting stimulating and diverse displays of artwork by local, regional and national artists and artisans.

 

